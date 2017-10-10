Spurs Ace Dele Alli Names Star-Studded FIFA 18 Ultimate Team While Benching His Own Teammates

Tottenham Hotspur midfield star Dele Alli has created a FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, featuring both himself and his club's talismanic striker Harry Kane. However, the young England player has chosen to leave three of his teammates on the bench, choosing instead to fill the starting XI with some of Europe's most talented footballing stars.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Alli's team play a part in the franchise's popular new 'Squad Battles' feature, which will allow players across the globe to pit their sides against Alli's dream team. The 21-year-old chose his current boss Mauricio Pochettino as the virtual team's manager, presiding over a team awash with skill, flair, and creative talent.

Bayern Munich and Germany super-stopper Manuel Neuer is chosen between the sticks, with a formidable back-line of Real Madrid's Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, alongside Bayern Munich rock Jerome Boateng and his former Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker - now of Manchester City.

Alli himself features in the midfield with a 99 rating card, with superstar Lionel Messi, Real Madrid midfield maestro Luca Modrić and defensive midfielder extraordinaire Arturo Vidal completing the middle of the park lineup. Harry Kane leads the line for Alli's side, alongside a certain Portuguese star by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Perhaps not wishing to incur the wrath of his teammates, Alli filled up the bench positions with some of his Spurs team-mates, such as left-back Danny Rose, fellow England midfielder Eric Dier and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Players of the game have just five days left to pit their wits against Alli's staggering side of top talent.