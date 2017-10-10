Tammy Abraham Remaining Calm Despite Reports of International Tug of War Between England & Nigeria

Tammy Abraham has claimed that the Nigerian FA has not contacted him yet with regard to switching, despite reports claiming that the Super Eagles were keen to steal the striker away from England.

The 20-year-old is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father's nationality, but so far there has been no suggestion that Abraham wants to switch allegiances.

The young star, who is on loan at Swansea City for the season from Chelsea, is keen to stay focused on the job at hand for the England U21s, and not get side tracked by reports in the media.

He said as quoted by Sky Sports: "There are a lot of things going on and for me that is a sign you are doing something right, if Nigeria are fighting for you and England want you as well.

"I'm happy right now and I just want to keep playing my football. Nothing has happened [in terms of the Nigerian FA contacting]. I'm not too sure what is going on."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Abraham is likely to be the man leading the line against Andorra on Tuesday for Aidy Boothroyd's side, after scoring and assisting against Scotland on Friday.

He added ahead of the game: "We're in control of the group but we can't take our foot off the gas. We need to take confidence into every game and make sure we get the results we need."