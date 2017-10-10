TV Gaffe During Wales's Loss to Republic of Ireland Proves Ben Woodburn Is No Household Name

October 10, 2017

If you asked somebody who didn't regularly watch football how many current Welsh international football players they could name, the chances are they would not get far. You might get Gareth Bale, and at a stretch Aaron Ramsey or Joe Allen.

Had such a person been watching Wales lose to the Republic of Ireland on Monday night in the deciding World Cup 2018 qualifier, they would have been none the wiser as to who exactly Ben Woodburn might be.

The error, shown here on Sky Sports, sees Woodburn labelled as 'No initial surname' where it should read 'No 22 B Woodburn'. Furthermore, the television graphic indicates that he will be coming on for the Republic of Ireland!

Woodburn's anonymous appearance from the bench in the second half might have given the Welsh fans hope, especially after his winner against Austria in September. The 17-year-old is one of Jurgen Klopp's new prodigies at Liverpool.

However, it looks as if even those responsible for the screen graphics have no idea who Woodburn is - just like most watching fans had no idea who ninety percent of the rest of their side, or those in the green and white of Ireland, were. 

One of the Republic's only recognisable names, James McClean, was the one who settled the match with his crisp second-half volley beyond Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey. The victory puts the Irish into a qualifying play-off, with the draw taking place next Tuesday.

  

