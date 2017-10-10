Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has found a new way to entertain himself during those tedious flights to and from matches - by winding up his poor old teammates.

The rapid winger has started his season off in brilliant form, scoring five Premier League goals already this term. But it seems while he may be popular with his teammates on the pitch, it may be a different story off it, as he goes around interrupting their much valued sleep.

His latest victim comes in the form of Manchester City teammate John Stones. On their way back from Lithuania, following on from England's 1-0 victory in their recent World Cup qualifying match, Sterling recorded himself pinching Stones' nose while he slept - which didn't sit well with the centre half...

Sterling has already played his newfound prank on other City teammates Eliaquim Mangala and Leroy Sane after the youngster got bored during the Citizens' trip to Chelsea a few weeks ago, and only time will tell who the next victim will be.

City are currently flying high in the Premier League. Seven games in, the Etihad outfit are joint top of the table with rivals Manchester United - equal on points, and only bettering the Red Devils on goal difference.

Saturday sees City face Stoke at home as they look to continue their fine form this term. With United visiting Liverpool in the weekend's earlier kick-off, a victory for the Merseyside outfit would offer Pep Guardiola's men to put some space between themselves and their city rivals.