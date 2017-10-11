AC Milan Manager Hits Out at Former President's Criticism Following Poor Start to the Season

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has hit out at Silvio Berlusconi, after the former Milan president criticised Montella's tactical decision making over the last few months.

Milan's season has not started how they would've liked it to. After a summer of huge investment, the Rossoneri find themselves slumped in 7th of Serie A - nine points off leaders Napoli. And now, after receiving some tough criticism as a result of the poor start, Montella has shunned Berlusconi's comments - claiming that his words mean little to the Milan boss:

“He can say anything he wants”, Montella told Sky Sports (via Calcio Mercato).

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“I always listened to the [ex] president but my job is to make decisions on my own. I like to listen what people tell me and I like to listen to advice. I didn’t like what Berlusconi told me last season but I tried use and put into practice.”





“I know we had a tough start to the season but we were a bit unlucky too. We are strong enough to qualify for the Champions League. We must have faith.”

The end of last week saw Berlusconi lay into Montella's tactical decisions - slating Montella's formation, team choice and his decision to make former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci his new captain:

"I do not like how the team plays and I do not even like singles choices. I tried to give him some advice hoping to listen to me seriously. He always claimed his total autonomy on formation." Said Berlusconi, as per Mediagol.

"How do you leave Suso and Bonaventura on the bench? They are the most technically equipped players in the team. Really, I do not understand.

"The captain's band? It was given to one that was for years the flag of Juventus. Unmistakable choice. He had to keep Montolivo".