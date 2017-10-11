Arsenal Announce New 2-Year Extension for Young Defender Calum Chambers

Arsenal have announced the signing of Calum Chambers to a new contract extension which should see him remain at the Emirates until 2021, with the player having a year left to run on his old deal.

"Calum Chambers has signed a two-year contract extension until 2021," a statement on Arsenal's official website read.





"Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum’s continued contribution to the club."

Chambers, who joined the club three years ago, has made 60 appearances for the Gunners since then, either side of a loan spell with Middlesbrough.

In a statement on the Arsenal website, the club claims it is "looking forward" to Chambers' continued contribution to the club, while highlighting the fact that he earned his first call-up to the England national side, shortly after joining the Gunners.

Arsenal fans will hope that this news is soon followed by other similar announcements, with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both in the final year of their current contracts.