Barca Eye Move for Leipzig Star With €100m Release Clause Who Happens to Be Friend of Dembele

Barcelona are looking to sign RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano next season in an attempt to sure up their ageing defence, according to Sport Bild.

The 18-year-old French centre-back moved to Leipzig in January 2017 for just £9m, leaving sister club RB Salzburg after just two years in Austria.

Now considered as one of the hottest prospects in world football, and with a reported €100m release clause written into his contract at the Red Bull Arena, Upamecano could be set for a dream move to Catalonia that would see him reunited with good friend Ousmane Dembélé.

btw, last night's #COLRBL match, @RBLeipzig_EN had a pair of CBs (Upamecano and Konate) with a combined age of 36 years vs Pizarro(38) — BundesPL (@BundesPL) October 2, 2017

"That honours me, of course," Upamecano said when hearing of Barcelona's interest. "But for the moment, only RB Leipzig counts. Here I must work hard to later achieve my future goals."

When speaking about Dembélé's decision to ditch Bundesliga football after just 12 months in Germany, Upamecano joked that although it's a shame his friend is now in Spain, he's glad that he won't have to play against the 20-year-old this season.

"It's a pity [that he's gone to Barca], although I always find it better to have Dembélé in my own team instead of my opponent," the Leipzig star said.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I am delighted that he could realize his dream of [moving to] Barcelona."





Upamecano is a French U19 international and despite the plethora of talent within the senior squad (including Raphaël Varane, Laurent Koscielny and Presnel Kimpembe), it won't be long before the former Valenciennes defender is a regular for Les Bleus.