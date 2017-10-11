Barcelona CEO Says Club Are 'Ready to Buy Coutinho' as January Window Looms

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Having missed out on the signing of Philippe Coutinho during the summer, Barcelona are ready to make another offer for the Liverpool star in January.

Club CEO Oscar Grau has confirmed the Catalan side's intentions, but admits that the Brazilian won't come cheap.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Spanish outfit made several attempts to snag Coutinho during the recently closed transfer window, but the Reds held on firmly, rebuffing all offers that came their way.


The player himself tried to force a transfer, only to have to deal with the disappointment of not getting his dream move in the end.


According to Barca's director Albert Soler, Liverpool had requested the sum of €200m, just short of what the amount Neymar was sold for. And speaking in a press conference (via Goal), Grau revealed that players would have to be sold to fund the move.

"We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request," he told reporters. "But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.


"We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes we received about €188m in income and a direct financial impact on the club's treasury of €144m."

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Reds have since promised Coutinho that he will be allowed to leave in January as long as the right offer is made. They are also claiming that the two clubs have kept the lines of communication open and are both keen to wrap things up, as Paris Saint-Germain are looking to get involved as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters