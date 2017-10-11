Jack Warner has not had a lot to smile about since 2015. That's when Warner, the Trinidadian former vice president of FIFA and president of CONCACAF, was arrested by U.S. federal prosecutors on charges of bribery and fraud as part of the FIFA scandal that rocked world soccer.

Warner's ire turned toward the United States in September, when he lost an appeal that would have prevented him from being extradited to the U.S. to face those charges. Warner has just 28 days to appeal the decision before he has to come to the dreaded U S of A, a country he feels exposed him as the corrupt, lying man that he is. It's safe to say Warner pretty much hates the United States.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that a man from Trinidad and Tobago who hates the United States took pleasure in the USMNT's catastrophic failure on Tuesday night. As you know by now, the U.S. was beaten 2-1 by Trinidad and Tobago, and Panama and Honduras won, so the U.S. will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

There's also the revenge factor—the U.S. ended Trinidad and Tobago's hopes of reaching the 1990 World Cup, so Tuesday night was a catharsis of sorts for the Soca Warriors.

Warner is pumped. I mean, really, really pumped. Here are a few of things he said to the Trinidad Express:

• “I have not been in better spirits. This is the happiest day of my life.”

• “They have used their government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable. And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees.”

• "This is the beginning of the end for US football. Nobody in CONCACAF likes the US.”

• “For me personally, it has reduced the US to a laughing stock. Last September 27 when the judge ruled against Jack Warner there was a party in the US, they were quite happy. Knowing that this has happened I wanted to go out and party as they partied last September when a judge ruled against me. I wanted to party. This was my personal feeling.”

Nothing that this guy says should be taken seriously, and he's definitely not doing himself any favors by referring to himself in the third person. But you do have to wonder how many others around CONCACAF are similarly giddy after the U.S.'s disaster.