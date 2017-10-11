FanView: Placing Too Much Faith In Swansea's Loanee Duo Will Be Catastrophic for Paul Clement

Very few players have had what would be considered as a 'strong' start to the season for Swansea. Overall the squad's performance has been lacklustre, with a few streaks of promising displays.

Federico Fernandez has come into his own since taking on the responsibility of captain, and a case could be made for the way that Jordan Ayew has started the season. However, other than those two, the only other players to really make much of an impact have come in the form of the Swans' two loanees - Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches. Which is slightly worrying.

Now, that's not to say they've been Paul Clement's two best players; Renato certainly hasn't. But rather they've become an integral part of the team very early on in the season - despite such a poor start to the Premier League campaign.

They're both showing a lot of promise for the season. Tammy has scored two thirds of the club's league goals this term (granted they've only scored three in total but you get the point), and Sanches looks so starved of football over the last year that he's constantly chasing everything he can feed on. It's delightful to watch.

The fans love them both - with a few grumblings of Renato's inability to pass - and it's exciting to watch them play; to the point where if neither of them are on the pitch at kick-off, it's slightly worrying.

One thing everyone has to remember is that in a year's time, neither of them will be at the Liberty. Sanches will head back to Bavaria to restart his Bayern Munich career, and Tammy will move back to Chelsea, where he will likely wither away in the reserves or be sold on for huge profit. Either way, they won't be in SA1, and Clement runs the risk of leaving a huge void in the playing squad, if he relies too heavily on them this season.

Now his current dilemma is that Abraham's competition in Wilfried Bony has had an awful start to the term - having only found the back of the net on one occasion...in an under 23s match. And while in Sanches' case, there's a huge amount of competition for midfield, right now nobody is playing to the required ability - apart from the Portuguese answer to the Tasmanian Devil, so Clement is forced to start him.

It's a sticky situation. If Clement plays both players (which will increase the club's chances of actually winning matches) he damages Swansea in the long run, but if he leaves them out of the team more regularly, he damages Swansea's short term goal of staying in the top flight.

Don't get the wrong end of the stick here, having Tammy and Renato in South Wales is a blessing. They've both worked their socks off and deserve to start each match. But last season saw Swansea rely on two players of very similar roles to pull them out of relegation. Remember Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente? We all do. They were both a huge loss to the club - and come June, at this rate, Clement will be back to square one allover again - except he won't be receiving £60m when Abraham and Sanches leave the club.

Do you see where this is going? Clement's biggest priority right now is to find goals from wherever he can whilst slumped in 18th in the league, but he needs to find them from players other than Renato Sanches and Tammy Abraham.

It's a very bleak outlook on the future, but it's realistic. He can't pin his hopes on two loanees this year, regardless of how much we all want him to. With any luck, Bony will rediscover his form of old and oust Abraham, and the abundance of central midfield options within the ranks will eventually pull their thumbs out and give Sanches something to work for. But until then, Swansea are in a very worrying situation regarding next summer.