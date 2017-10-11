How Newspapers in Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and America Covered the USMNT’s Loss

The USMNT’s shock defeat made headlines around the world.

By Jeremy Woo
October 11, 2017

By now you’ve probably heard that the United States has (improbably) missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The USMNT’s shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago — and wins by Honduras and Panama in the rest of the CONCACAF qualification hexagonal — dealt U.S. Soccer four more years of waiting for the world’s biggest stage, and one of the more embarrassing results in the history of the team. Bad luck or not, the United States controlled its destiny and whiffed.

That said, the results were felt in different ways all over the world, with Panama in particular sneaking in against all odds and in dramatic fashion.

Here’s a sampling of the global newspaper headlines.

The U.S. will not play in a men's World Cup for the first time since 1986.

