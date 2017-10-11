Javier Zanetti Claims Derby Outcome Will Determine Milan Clubs' UCL Qualification Credentials

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Inter Milan vice president and Argentine legend Javier Zanetti claims the outcome of Sunday evening's Derby Della Madonnina at San Siro will be decisive for both Inter and Milan's Champions League qualification chances come the end of this current campaign. 

The Nerazzurri have the opportunity to extend their advantage over their fierce city rivals to 10 points with a victory. The ex-blue and black captain is under no illusion to the importance of the clash as reported to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia

He said: “A victory would increase the self-esteem of a group that are already showing compactness and totally involved in their new technical course.

“For us, the team are already at a great level technically and we’re convinced that they are solid and complete.

Image by Christian Davies

“We want to cause everyone problems this season, and we’re capable of doing that. After that, our main objective is certainly to return to the Champions League."

On the pitch will be many impressive footballers but no superstars, however one player in particular has caught Javier Zanetti's eye; fellow countryman Mauro Icardi. Many are convinced he will be a potential star player for Inter Milan as his game continues to flourish.

Zanetti can recognise his potential and work ethic, adding: “Icardi an icon? He’s not stopped improving while he’s been here. For example, he won a place in the national team, working hard and without being influenced by anything.

“He’s a serious professional, who’s really in love with Inter, and we want to win something important together.

The respect Zanettii can show his young counterpart is comparing him to another Argentine striking great, adding: “He attacks the opponents’ goal like Crespo. Hernan was lethal in the penalty area. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen."

Without politics, potential superstars or genuine title hopes, this Sunday’s derby will have more than local bragging rights at stake.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters