Javier Zanetti Claims Derby Outcome Will Determine Milan Clubs' UCL Qualification Credentials

Inter Milan vice president and Argentine legend Javier Zanetti claims the outcome of Sunday evening's Derby Della Madonnina at San Siro will be decisive for both Inter and Milan's Champions League qualification chances come the end of this current campaign.

The Nerazzurri have the opportunity to extend their advantage over their fierce city rivals to 10 points with a victory. The ex-blue and black captain is under no illusion to the importance of the clash as reported to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia.

He said: “A victory would increase the self-esteem of a group that are already showing compactness and totally involved in their new technical course.

“For us, the team are already at a great level technically and we’re convinced that they are solid and complete.

“We want to cause everyone problems this season, and we’re capable of doing that. After that, our main objective is certainly to return to the Champions League."

On the pitch will be many impressive footballers but no superstars, however one player in particular has caught Javier Zanetti's eye; fellow countryman Mauro Icardi. Many are convinced he will be a potential star player for Inter Milan as his game continues to flourish.

Zanetti can recognise his potential and work ethic, adding: “Icardi an icon? He’s not stopped improving while he’s been here. For example, he won a place in the national team, working hard and without being influenced by anything.

“He’s a serious professional, who’s really in love with Inter, and we want to win something important together.

The respect Zanettii can show his young counterpart is comparing him to another Argentine striking great, adding: “He attacks the opponents’ goal like Crespo. Hernan was lethal in the penalty area. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen."

Without politics, potential superstars or genuine title hopes, this Sunday’s derby will have more than local bragging rights at stake.