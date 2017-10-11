Jurgen Klopp's Ex-Manager Reveals That Liverpool Boss Originally 'Dreamed' of Man Utd Job

Jurgen Klopp's former manager at Mainz has revealed that the Liverpool boss always insisted that his dream job in England would be taking the helm at the Reds' fierce rivals Manchester United.

Journeyman manager Eckhard Krautzun told The Set Pieces that Klopp always had one eye on a move to Old Trafford - even telling his friend Sir Alex Ferguson as much when the Scot retired to a place on the United board.

Krautzun said: “It would be his dream to go to England one day and his favourite club would be [Manchester] United. That’s what he said," and admitted telling Ferguson "Jürgen Klopp, if he goes abroad, if he goes to England, his love would be Manchester United.”

Ferguson and Krautzun watched from the stands as Klopp's Dortmund side dismantled Bayern Munich 5-2 in the 2012 German Cup final, with the latter later noting: “I think that’s where his love or respect for Jürgen Klopp grew tremendously."

He also insisted that Klopp would have chosen to move to United if the job became available after he left Dortmund in 2015, but said: “After three or four months not working, I knew that he wanted to be in action again...when the offer came from Liverpool [that October], I knew he would not hesitate because he wanted to get into a top club in England.”





He added: “The emotions in the stadium in Liverpool and the enthusiasm of the fans, the temperament there - that fits Klopp. I was not surprised that the spectators liked him right away. His emotions, the way he coaches the team, the way he jumps around, the way he shows his desire to win, that fits the club.





“The fans are little more different to Man U. Man U is more quiet, the fans love their team too but there is more emotion and more passion I think in Liverpool. And Kloppo I think is a passionate, very temperamental man. That club fits him.”