Keylor Navas Is a Doubt for Spurs Clash After Real Madrid Confirm Groin Injury

Real Madrid have confirmed reports that first choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been hit with a groin injury that will likely keep him out of the weekend clash with Getafe.

The player was injured whilst out on international duty with Costa Rica, and the country's medical team reported that he will be sidelined for at least four days. Navas is also questionable for Madrid's Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur next week.

On Wednesday, Madrid put out a statement on their official website, which reads: "After the tests carried out this afternoon on our player, Keylor Navas, at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a swollen adductor muscle in his right groin. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Reserve keeper Kiko Casilla is now in line to start for Madrid, having performed well previously when given a chance. However, due to his lack of game time, fans will be concerned given the importance of the upcoming Champions League clash with Spurs.