Leicester Midfielder Suffers Hamstring Injury While Celebrating World Cup Qualification

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Nigeria's 1-0 victory over Zambia in World Cup qualifier last Saturday - which was then aggravated after the final whistle.

Ndidi pulled up towards the end of his side's victory, clutching the back of his leg before going to ground in the closing minutes. An injury which, according to Leicester Mercury, is to be assessed this week by the Leicester medical team.

PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GettyImages

However, the central midfielder may well have made it worse after the game had ended - ignoring his team doctors and running back onto the pitch in order to celebrate World Cup qualification with his teammates.

Ndidi returned to the west Midlands on Tuesday, and the club will be hoping his injury is not too serious - having right up until Monday to recover before the Foxes' encounter with West Brom.

However, the injury to the 20-year-old will be difficult to take for manager Craig Shakespeare, who is already low on options in the middle of the park.

Time on the sidelines for Ndidi will leave only three central midfielders fit for the Leicester boss - Vincent Iborra, Andy King and Daniel Amartey.

Matty James remains out and Adrien Silva's move to the King Power Stadium is still blocked by FIFA.

Leicester's league form hasn't been what they will have been hoping for so far this season, but a win at home on Monday night will look to rectify that. The club sit in 17th with only five points from seven games so far this term.