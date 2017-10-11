Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Claims He Is 'Not Surprised' by Form of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is "not surprised" by the impressive start Mohamed Salah has made at Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger has excelled since moving to Anfield, scoring six goals in eleven appearances having joined from Roma in the summer.

Salah played under Mourinho at Chelsea three years ago but struggled to establish himself and left for Italy. However, the Portuguese coach has revealed that he never doubted the talent of the 25-year-old, ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I’m not surprised with Salah’s performance this season," Mourinho told BeIN Sports, quoted by Metro. "I was aware of his great capabilities when he was with me at Chelsea.

"He improved during his spell at Italy, became more mature and improved physically. Players need time to adapt to their new teams.

"Some of them remain and others prefer to move to another club. It is normal in football."

Mourinho's United have been imperious in the Premier League so far this season, scoring 21 goals and conceding just twice. However, they will be without midfield duo Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini for the trip to Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool were also dealt a serious blow with news that Salah's attacking partner Sadio Mane will face more than a month on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal.