Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Has Plans to Build Football Pitch Inside £3m Mansion in Cheshire

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has plans to build a football pitch inside his £3m Cheshire mansion, according to The Sun.

And the former world record transfer holder has already found the perfect name for his indoor battlefield, as a source revealed that it's set to be called...'the Pogbarena'.

Pogba, who is sidelined with an injury at the moment, will mark one of the floors in his house and have mini goals, as well as an electronic scoreboard, installed.

“The idea is that he’ll get a handful of mates around and then play two-a-side games," the source told the paper.

“His home is out of this world and he’s got loads of free space so he just thought, ‘Why not have my own footie pitch?’ He’s got an electronic scoreboard and can’t stop talking about The Pogbarena!”

The player bought his home earlier this year, but is renting somewhere else while changes are being made. As it stands, though, the five-bedroom house has a heated pool, saunas and a games room.

Meanwhile, Pogba's United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently moved into the vacated home of former Red Devils' star Tom Cleverly, along with his family.