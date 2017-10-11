Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Interviews for Manager Job at Oldham

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the vacant managerial post at Oldham Athletic.

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

The League One side have so far refused to comment on whether or not talks have been held with the ex-star, but according to BBC Radio, Scholes has been contacted and spoken to by officials at the club.

Oldham have been without a coach since September, following John Sheridan's departure, with the former boss leaving them rooted to the bottom of the league table.

They have moved up to 19th place, winning  all three of their matches under interim manager Richie Wellens, but the Latics are actively pursuing a new boss.

Former AC Milan gaffer Clarence Seedorf was thought to be a candidate for the vacant post, but is apparently no longer in contention for the job.

42-year-old Scholes, who retired from playing in 2013 after winning 11 Premier Leagues and two Champions Leagues among other trophies at Manchester United, was a boyhood fan of Oldham and has worked previously with the town council.

