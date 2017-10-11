Real Madrid Willing to Sell Man Utd Target Gareth Bale if Original £85m Fee Is Recouped

Reigning European champions Real Madrid are looking to end Gareth Bale's injury-hit career in the Spanish capital, however, Los Blancos are looking to recoup the £85m paid to Tottenham in 2013, according to a report in El Confidential.

The Welshman has been a long-term target of Manchester United and with José Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford, the Red Devils hierarchy are confident they can convince the 28-year-old winger of a return to the Premier League.





It is understood that an offer of £89.3m will be enough to tempt Real president Florentino Pérez into a sale, a transfer figure that can easily be matched in Manchester.

With the sudden rise to stardom of Marcus Asensio, as well as trying to accommodate the likes of Isco and Lucas Vázquez, Bale is not guaranteed a first-team spot at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The ex-Spurs star has managed to feature in an impressive nine games across all competitions this season (including the Supercopa de España and UEFA Super Cup) in which he has registered three goals and four assists.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Prior to his move to La Liga, Bale became one of the hottest prospects in world football after an outstanding few seasons in the Premier League.





The converted left-back had a hand in 41 goals during his last year in north London and after failing to see his individual achievements matched in Madrid, many are hoping Bale will return to England and light up the Premier League again.