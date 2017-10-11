Report Claims Everton Look to Out-of-Favour Leicester Striker to Fill Void Left by Romelu Lukaku

Everton are believed to be keeping tabs on want away Leicester forward Ahmed Musa, who is said to be looking for a way out of the King Power stadium after failing to nail down a first team spot under Craig Shakespeare.

Musa's £16m move from Russian outfit CSKA Moscow started with a lot of promise. Off the back of their historic Premier League campaign, then manager Claudio Ranieri intended to use the Nigerian in partnership with Jamie Vardy - though it didn't work out.

Since then, Musa has drifted into obscurity in the West Midlands, also failing to displace either Marc Albrighton or Riyad Mahrez on the wings.

As a result, according to a report from 90minutesgoal, Everton could move for the 24-year-old as Ronaldo Koeman's side continue to look for a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku.

The Toffees are thought to be aiming to recall youngster Henry Onyekuru from loan in January as their first choice fix to their attacking problems. However, if that deal fails, Musa will be their back-up.

Despite spending a huge amount of money during the summer, Everton find themselves 16th in the Premier League after seven games, with only seven points to match. This has mostly been put down to their failure to replace Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, who left Goodison Park for £70m.

With manager Koeman under pressure to start finding results, signing a new striker is paramount to the Dutchman, and a move for Musa may be the best option for all parties come the winter transfer window.