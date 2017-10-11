Ronaldinho Supports a Carlo Ancelotti Return to AC Milan: It Would Be a Good Signing

October 11, 2017

Global superstar Ronaldinho claims that Carlo Ancelotti returning to AC Milan would be a good signing for the club and also for the man himself.

Despite entering the twilight of his glittering career when he was at AC Milan, Ronaldinho enjoyed a fruitful period in Milan under the guidance of Ancelotti in the 2008/09 season. Now that Ancelotti has parted ways with Bayern Munich, the Brazilian is claiming that a return to the San Siro would represent a good piece of business for Milan.

Vincenzo Montella remains the man in the charge, but his position at the club is under siege already. Having made a mediocre start the season, the Rossoneri currently sit seventh in the table and the former Fiorentina boss is coming under increased pressure.

In an interview with Marca, Ronaldinho spoke on the pedigree of Ancelotti claiming “Carlo is, with Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches in the world, it is clear that if the club decides to make a change, the return of Ancelotti would be a good signing.”

The famed Milan derby is coming up this weekend and defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals could spell disaster for Montella. After a summer spending spree, Milan were expected to return to the pinnacle of Serie A but alas, they are floundering and the board could be forced into taking action to ensure change comes about.

Ancelotti’s sacking came as a surprise to many, with reports claiming that an unsettled dressing room ultimately lead to his dismissal. 

However, Ronaldinho who played for Ancelotti for a single season was quick to shoot down the idea saying “I don't think it was like this, Carlo is the number one at creating a genuine, strong understanding with his players”

