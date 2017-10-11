Sergio Aguero Hands Man City Huge Injury Boost Just 2 Weeks After Fracturing Ribs in Car Accident

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has returned to light training only two weeks after fracturing his ribs in a car accident whilst on a break before the Citizens' clash with Chelsea at the beginning of October.

It was news that hit the headlines immediately. Sergio Aguero, on his way back from a gig performed by Colombian singer Maluma, was in the back of a taxi in Amsterdam as the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed - fracturing the Argentine's ribs.

However, the Etihad fan favourite has now returned to light training, according to the Daily Star, and should return to full fitness much sooner than the initial eight week time frame that was first feared.

Understandably, his return in time for Stoke on Saturday is hugely unlikely, but there will be hope within the City camp that Aguero could be back for their home tie against Burnley on October 21.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Sergio will build up his fitness in the coming days as he edges towards a first team return."

Aguero had begun the season in incredible form, scoring seven goals in his opening eight games as a free-scoring Man City set the Premier League alight. The former Atletico Madrid striker is only one goal away from equalling Eric Brook's all-time Manchester City goal tally of 177, and looks a dead cert to beat it when he returns to full fitness.

City currently sit at the helm of the Premier League table - level on points with rivals Manchester United after a blistering start from both clubs.