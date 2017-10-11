U.S. Soccer Federation Board of Directors Member: 'Time for a Revolution' After World Cup Failure

U.S. Soccer Federation board member Donna Shalala tweeted the USMNT loss is "unacceptable." 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 11, 2017

U.S. Soccer Federation board of directors member Donna Shalala tweeted Wednesday that the U.S. men's national team's loss to Trinidad and Tobago was  "unacceptable."

Shalala, who is officially an independent director, also said that it was "time for a revolution." 

The future of U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati is unclear after the U.S. failed to qualify for the men's World Cup for the first time since 1986. 

The U.S. needed to win or draw against Trinidad & Tobago to secure a World Cup berth, but the loss—combined with wins by Panama and Honduras—put the Americans in fifth in the CONCACAF hexagonal standings.

Shalala was the U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services under former President Bill Clinton, and she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President George W. Bush in 2008.

Soccer
Former USMNT Players React to USA Missing World Cup

She was the former president for the University of Miami from 2001-2015 and the former chancellor for the University of Wisconsin at Madison from 1988-1993. 

She currently serves as the president of the Clinton Foundation. 

