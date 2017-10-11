VIDEO: '89' Trailer Retelling Arsenal's Epic Title Decider vs Liverpool Is Released

The trailer for '89', retelling the story of Arsenal's dramatic 1988/89 title win in the final game of the season against Liverpool through those who lived it, has been released ahead of the documentary's full release on DVD and online next month.

The 'title decider' is one of the most famous single games in the history of English football, with Arsenal and Liverpool separated by three points at the top of the table ahead of their meeting on Friday 26th May 1989.

The game had originally been scheduled a month earlier, but the tragic Hillsborough disaster on 15th April that year in which 96 Liverpool fans were killed had seen its postponement.

Arsenal needed to win at Anfield by two clear goals to secure their first title in 18 long years. Alan Smith had put the Gunners ahead and as time ticked away it all came down to midfielder Michael Thomas, who would join Liverpool two years later, as he went through on goal.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Both Thomas and Smith feature in the documentary, as do other Arsenal heroes present that night, including Lee Dixon, Nigerl Winterburn, David O'Leary, Tony Adams and manager George Graham. Gunners legend Ian Wright, who signed in 1991, also gives his take.