VIDEO: CR7 Botches One-on-One Chance as Portugal Seal WC Qualification Against Switzerland

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Portugal may have qualified for next summer's World Cup in Russia after the 2-0 victory against Switzerland, but their captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a moment to forget during the game. 

In this tense group deciding game between Portugal and Switzerland, the hosts struck the first blow in the 41st minute when the ball deflected off Swiss defender Johan Djourou into his own net to give the hosts the lead. 

Great team effort! Thank you all for your support. Russia, here we come!!👍🏽🇵🇹

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Andre Silva then sealed it for Portugal when he struck home from a couple of yards out in the 57th minute. After winning Euro 2016 last summer, they've now qualified for another major tournament next summer. 

But one player who may not be happy with his performance during the game is Cristiano Ronaldo. Compared to his usual high standards, the Real Madrid star put in an average performance, and it was summed up in the chance he missed in the 79th minute. 

The 33-year-old was put through on goal by teammate Joao Mario and as he approached the Switzerland goalkeeper in a one-on-one chance, he never looked like he made his mind on what he wanted to do.

In the end he tried to go past the keeper, but ended up getting too close and the chance was gone when Switzerland's Sommer wrestled the ball from Ronaldo's feet. 

But at least Ronaldo was happy to be heading for Russia as he posted this photo on Instagram of his team celebrating. The caption said: "Great team effort! Thank you all for your support. Russia, here we come!!."

