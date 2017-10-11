VIDEO: Real Madrid Loanee Martin Odegaard Notches Wonderful Goal & Assist for Norway U21s

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard produced a fantastic display during Norway Under-21's 3-1 victory over Germany U21 in a recent qualifier for the 2019 European Under-21 Championships.

The midfielder was signed by Real Madrid at the age of just 16 in 2015, as one of the best young players in the world. However, things have not gone quite to plan for the young Norwegian. He has managed just two appearances for Los Blancos in three seasons.

The 18-year-old is now currently on-loan in the Dutch first division with Heerenveen. He has yet to score or assist any goal in seven appearances so far for the club this season, but his improved performances have been reportedly noticed by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

His performances particularly for the Norway U21s have been impressive, especially in the recent clash with Germany. The midfielder scored a fantastic goal as he beat a couple of players before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

But his assist was perhaps even more impressive then the actually goal he scored. Odegaard picked up the ball near the right touchline around the centre of the field, then with a long range pass he put his teammate Morten Thorsby though on goal around the edge of the penalty box, who then placed the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

If Zindane was watching, it may be time to consider keeping the Norwegian with the Real Madrid squad when he returns from his loan spell.

Odegaard was certainly happy with the result of the game and his performance, as he posted a picture of his team celebrating on Instragram. The caption said "this was delicious. More, you do not have to say!"