Amazing Stat Perfectly Highlights the Incredible Level of Fluidity on Show in the EFL Divisions

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

When Huddersfield Town were promoted to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs in May, many pointed out that David Wagner's Terriers had actually started the season as one of the favourites to be relegated to League One.

It showed just how small the margins in the Football League (EFL) can be, with the difference between flying and falling sometimes nothing more than inspired coaching or momentum.

FBL-ENG-HUDDERSFIELD-READING

And that fluidity has become prominent once more as Sky Sports have highlighted how the fortunes of all the current EFL division leaders have changed in a single year.

Rather remarkably, each club that is currently leading the Championship, League One and League Two, were 23rd in their respective divisions just 12 short months ago.

This time last year, Championship leaders Cardiff were facing a potential relegation battle as they fought to avoid the drop into the third tier. Now, the Bluebirds are a point clear at the top looking to get into the Premier League for only the second time.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to Sky's number crunching, only twice in the last nine seasons has the Championship leader after 11 games not gone on to earn promotion to the Premier League.

It is a similar 'zero to hero' story for Shrewsbury Town in League One. They too were 23rd in their division this time last year, only to go from potential relegation fodder to promotion candidates. It was 1988/89 the last time the Shrews competed in the second tier and they will be desperate to return to that level, having even briefly dropped out of the Football League in 2003.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Again, in League Two, current leaders Exeter were struggling in 23rd place on 12th October 2016. How things have changed for the Devon club 12 months down the line as they now lead Notts County by two points at the very top of the table instead.

