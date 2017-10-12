Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Reveals France World Cup Winner as His Football 'Idol'

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has revealed that Real Madrid legend and France World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane is his football idol.

The German star, himself a World Cup winner, told UEFA's Champions League Twitter account that that current Real Madrid manager is the footballer he most looked up to and used as an example for his playing style.

"My real idol has always been Zidane," Ozil is quoted as saying. "I always watched his games and wanted to play like he did."

Ozil, who is into the final year of his contract at the Emirates, is rumoured to be a January transfer target for Manchester United, with former boss Jose Mourinho believed to be keen to work with the playmaker again, having coached him whilst at Real Madrid.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

However, amid the speculation Ozil's agent Dr Erkut Sogut has given Gunners fans reason to be positive over their playmaker's future by insisting that contract extension talks between his client and Arsenal are going well.


"Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League,’ Sogut said to Turkish outlet Fanatik. 

"Talks with Arsenal are ongoing regarding a new deal, what I can say right now is that negotiations are going in a positive wat."

Soccer

