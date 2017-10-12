Arsene Wenger Admits 'It's Possible' Arsenal Could Sell Both Sanchez & Ozil in January

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that selling both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January is 'possible' as the Gunners have been forced to imagine every scenario that could arise as far as the respective futures of their star contract rebels are concerned.

Both players are still on course to become free agents at the end of the season as their contracts near their expiry date, and selling in January would ensure Arsenal receive a fee.

Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut claimed this week that 'positive' contract talks have taken place, but Wenger appears to be being realistic in acknowledging various worse outcomes.

"Once you are in our kind of situation we have envisaged every kind of solution, yes," the Frenchman told a press conference when asked about Sanchez and Ozil being sold mid-season.

"Yes, it's possible."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Of the two, Sanchez certainly appears the more likely to leave. He was just hours away from joining Manchester City on summer deadline day in August and has consistently had more serious interest in his services than Ozil has throughout the duration of the saga.

In Wenger's eyes, the failure to secure extensions is not an indicator that either player actively wants to leave the club. That doesn't mean that new contracts are any closer, though.

Mesut Ozil Increasingly Likely to Stay at Arsenal After Agent Reveals 'Positive' Contract ... @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/FyHKk1CJKR — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) October 12, 2017

"I always said that the fact that we didn't find an agreement last year doesn't mean the player will necessarily leave," the boss explained

"Both players look happy here and overall I hope that the situation can be turned around. But at the moment, we are not close enough to announce anything."