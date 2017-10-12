Danny Rose and Erik Lamela Set to Return in Time for North London Derby After Long Spells Out

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Two long-term Tottenham absentees, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, are both nearing a return from injury. 

Both players are expected to be made available within the coming weeks, and will expect to be fit in time for their North London derby clash against Arsenal on November 18. 

Neither play has made an appearance yet this season, and have been unavailable for selection for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino for some time. Rose has been on the sidelines since suffering knee ligament damage in January against Sunderland, and his since undergone surgery. 

Similarly, Lamela has suffered from ongoing hip issues and also has had surgery to fix a problem which has kept him out since October last year.

Both players will have to battle to make it back into the first eleven upon their returns. Danny Rose especially will have to work hard to retake his spot from Ben Davies, who has two goals and two assists from left-back so far this season. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Spurs have coped well with a number of injuries to their key players. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele have also had spells on the sidelines this season, meaning that fringe players like Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko have had to step up in their place.

Spurs will have to continue to live without Rose and Lamela before the North London derby in November. 

In the meantime their next week includes a Premier League game at home to Bournemouth, followed by a tough test away to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters