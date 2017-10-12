Danny Rose and Erik Lamela Set to Return in Time for North London Derby After Long Spells Out

Two long-term Tottenham absentees, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, are both nearing a return from injury.

Both players are expected to be made available within the coming weeks, and will expect to be fit in time for their North London derby clash against Arsenal on November 18.

Neither play has made an appearance yet this season, and have been unavailable for selection for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino for some time. Rose has been on the sidelines since suffering knee ligament damage in January against Sunderland, and his since undergone surgery.

Danny Rose and @ErikLamela train with the rest of the team at Hotspur Way today as they continue to progress with their rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/d1WMnKfXLz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 11, 2017

Similarly, Lamela has suffered from ongoing hip issues and also has had surgery to fix a problem which has kept him out since October last year.

Both players will have to battle to make it back into the first eleven upon their returns. Danny Rose especially will have to work hard to retake his spot from Ben Davies, who has two goals and two assists from left-back so far this season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Spurs have coped well with a number of injuries to their key players. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele have also had spells on the sidelines this season, meaning that fringe players like Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko have had to step up in their place.

Spurs will have to continue to live without Rose and Lamela before the North London derby in November.

In the meantime their next week includes a Premier League game at home to Bournemouth, followed by a tough test away to Real Madrid in the Champions League.