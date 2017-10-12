Ex-Arsenal Man Paul Merson Has Come Out of Retirement to Play for Welsh Third-Tier Side Caerau

Ex-Arsenal player and current pundit Paul Merson is to come out of retirement to feature for Welsh third-tier side Caerau.

The former England midfielder, who won the two League title and one FA Cup during his time at Highbury, has been given international clearance to feature for the Welsh side.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Caerau secretary Dai Hooper confirmed to Press Association Sport that all paperwork needed for Merson has now come through, and he will be eligible to feature against Pontyclun on October 18.

Hooper has claimed that he hopes Merson's presence will boost the profile of Caerau to help them move forward.

Paul Merson probably can't say Caerau and once he finally learns, will pretend to not know how to say Caerau. — Punnywise (@SamTheCaptain_) October 11, 2017

"The international clearance has just come through this morning. I tried to text Paul this morning, but he was busy at work. I have spoken to him and he is over the moon.

"Paul said he is having a little run out in a friendly game for someone to get himself a bit of fitness and is really looking forward to it.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Hooper added: "We are a very small club moving forward, but we have got some marvellous things happening.

"Our chairman Steve Williams has been really working hard to raise funds for a new 4G pitch, stand and academy for the kids, so I am hopeful with the help of people like Paul, we can raise the profile a lot.''