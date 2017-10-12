Ex-Man Utd Star Admits Playing at Anfield is Like 'Going to Hell' & Gives Thoughts on Saturday Clash

Ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has admitted that playing at Anfield is like 'going to hell' because of the hostile atmosphere created by the vociferous home fans, but believes his former has no reason to fear the current Reds team ahead of this weekend's huge clash.

Drawing on his own experience from numerous trips to Anfield over the years, Silvestre suggested the famous stadium provides a true test for any visiting player.

"You feel like you're going to hell. You are not welcome and you can feel the hate for sure," Silvestre, speaking exclusively to 888sport, explained.

"It's a hostile environment and it's a good occasion to see how you react in adversity. It's the best place to win games."

A disciplined defensive performance from United resulted in a 0-0 draw the last time the clubs met at Anfield a year ago. Yet despite talk of Liverpool's 'Fab Four' this season, Silvestre doesn't believe United's back-line have too much to be afraid of.

"They are good players but hardly world class yet. Over the course of the ninety minutes you would expect them to make some chances because they are talented but there is not one goal-machine from Salah, Firmino, Mane or Coutinho," the Frenchman said.

"They are missing that clinical player because at the end of the day it is this one you have to be worried about, the one you expect to finish 20-25 times a season. Liverpool doesn't have one yet. United are going to be tested but I think they can control these guys."

The 'Fab Four' has already been depleted by Sadio Mane's confirmed injury absence.

Silvestre continued, "If I was a Liverpool fan I'd be more worried about strikers facing their defence than United. Especially Lukaku and Rashford. The problem with Liverpool is when they lose possession they don' t protect the back four so they are exposed to 1 vs 1 on many occasions. That's because they expend so much energy going forward as a unit."

Lukaku has already scored 11 goals since joining United from Everton in the summer, seven of which have come in the Premier League. It's a strong start that Silvestre believes will see him break Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 31 in a single Premier League campaign.

"Lukaku can beat Ronaldo's scoring record in season one," he said.

"It would be a big statement, personally for Romelu and the team as well. It would mean a lot and obviously mean they are in the race for the title. We are just in October and a lot can happen until the end but he can carry on."





