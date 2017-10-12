Former West Ham & Man City Star Trevor Sinclair Reveals His Best XI of Past Teammates

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has revealed an XI of the best players he ever shared the pitch with while playing for the same team (both club and country).

The 44-year-old, who began his career at Blackpool as a 16-year-old, went on to represent the likes of Queens Park Rangers, West Ham, Manchester City, Cardiff and Lancaster during his 19-year career.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The ex-winger picked the best 11 players he played with throughout his time on the pitch and posted it to Twitter. And it's quite a team too.

For his back four, Sinclair picked Phil Bardsley, Rio Ferdinand, Richard Dunne and Ashley Cole. David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Ray Wilkins, Paulo Di Canio and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Les Ferdinand was picked for the forward position, while David James made it between the sticks for the Sinclair top teammates' XI.

In their primes, these players would make up quite a fearsome side. Sinclair certainly knows what he's talking about.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters