Former West Ham & Man City Star Trevor Sinclair Reveals His Best XI of Past Teammates

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has revealed an XI of the best players he ever shared the pitch with while playing for the same team (both club and country).

The 44-year-old, who began his career at Blackpool as a 16-year-old, went on to represent the likes of Queens Park Rangers, West Ham, Manchester City, Cardiff and Lancaster during his 19-year career.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The ex-winger picked the best 11 players he played with throughout his time on the pitch and posted it to Twitter. And it's quite a team too.

For his back four, Sinclair picked Phil Bardsley, Rio Ferdinand, Richard Dunne and Ashley Cole. David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Ray Wilkins, Paulo Di Canio and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Best 11 I've played with are incredible too pic.twitter.com/4PdjC4JJtW — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) October 11, 2017

Les Ferdinand was picked for the forward position, while David James made it between the sticks for the Sinclair top teammates' XI.

In their primes, these players would make up quite a fearsome side. Sinclair certainly knows what he's talking about.