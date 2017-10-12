Jermain Defoe Confident That it's Just a 'Matter of Time' Before Next Goalscoring Run

Jermain Defoe is remaining untroubled by the lack of scoring for himself and his Bournemouth team despite their poor start in front of goal, and has insisted that a run of goals could be just around the corner.

Bournemouth have netted only four goals in their opening seven league matches, with Defoe scoring just one - in their 2-1 victory over Brighton, which has given them three of their four points so far.

No Magic Potions: 35-Year-Old England Veteran Jermain Defoe Reveals the Secret to His Footbal... @KavanFlavius https://t.co/EggNggiWyV — Bournemouth Pro (@BournemouthPro) October 8, 2017

However, the 35-year-old certainly has the experience to back up his claim that he will be back amongst the goals in the near future.

"Even the great forwards like [Alan] Shearer or [Gary] Lineker are never afraid to miss because, if you keep doing the right things, it’s only a matter of time before it goes in," Defoe pointed out to the Daily ECHO.

"It can all change in one game. When you have done something so many times over the years, it’s just a matter of time. When you are scoring goals, you’re buzzing and you know you are flying - you enjoy it."





Defoe is seventh in the Premier League's all-time top scorers list with 159 goals from his career at West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland and now the Cherries.

More goals will certainly be needed if the Cherries are to drag themselves from 19th place in the league table. Defoe hit the post against Arsenal in a 2-0 loss at the Emirates and struck the bar against Leicester in a 0-0 draw in their last fixture, but those efforts need to find the net now.