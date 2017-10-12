Jose Mourinho Confirms Absence of 3 Key Midfielders for Trip to Liverpool on Saturday

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that his Manchester United side will be without Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick for Saturday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield. 

Pogba is still on the sidelines from a hamstring injury that was sustained during Manchester United's first Champions League game against Basel. While he has returned to light training, Pogba is supposedly nowhere close to making a full return, with French national side boss Didier Deschamps admitting that he doesn't expect to see Pogba playing again until at least the next international break in November. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In quotes on the club's website, Mourinho said that the injury is certainly long-term but he isn't entirely sure when the former Juventus midfielder will return to action. 

Marouane Fellaini suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Belgium, and he is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks, as confirmed by the Belgian FA. Veteran Michael Carrick is also set to miss out on the Liverpool match, as he has missed the last two United matches through injury. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With Pogba, Fellaini and Carrick joining Ibrahimovic and Rojo on the sidelines, Mourinho only has Matic and Herrera as his only recognised midfielders - but insisted he would have no issues. 

"From what I read, I don't think he [Fellaini] can play the match. Another one plays and it's no problem for me. Not just Ander. We trust every player. We lost players last season and we lost players this season. With our way of thinking and feeling, it really is no problem," Mourinho explained.

"One player not playing means another one plays. It's an opportunity for another one and we trust them. We never hide behind this or that player or this or that injury. We trust the ones that are going to play."

