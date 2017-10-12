Juventus New Boy Federico Bernardeschi Claims He Just 'Loves to Play' Regardless of Position

Although Federico Bernadeschi has mostly featured off of the bench this season, the Italian has had a reasonable start to his Juventus career, scoring once and assisting twice in five games.

The former Fiorentina star's new club have a busy week commencing with Lazio on Saturday, as well as a fixtures versus Sporting in the Champions League group stage.



Claudio Zuliani of the club's TV channel spoke to the Bianconeri winger about life at the Serie A giants and his personal development:

“I’ve got a long way to go and a lot of things to learn, but I’m happy because I feel that I’m making progress every day.”

Bernadeschi hadn't featured in the Champions League before this year due to a couple of disappointing seasons at Fiorentina and when asked about the Serie A side's upcoming fixtures.

“It’s definitely an important weekend and we’re fully aware that Lazio are strong. It will be a great battle, but we’re ready," he added.

"It’s fantastic to compete in these matches, plus the Champions League always has something extra special about it, starting with the anthem.”

When asked about how he sees his position in the squad and at the club the Italian commented: “I just love playing football, regardless of the position I’m asked to play in.

"There’s no skill in particular I want to be able to pull off, I just take things as they come in games and do what comes naturally to me.”