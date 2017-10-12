Kenny Dalglish Expecting Jose Mourinho's Man Utd to Park the Bus Again for Clash at Anfield

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has claimed that he expects Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to 'park the bus' when his side visit Anfield on Saturday.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League campaign, currently sitting in second place, only behind rivals Manchester City on goal difference.

Mourinho's men are also the second highest scorers in the league with 21 goals, but Dalglish still expects Mourinho to visit Anfield with a defensive mindset - something he has done many times before.

The Portuguese boss visited Anfield with United last season, and the 0-0 draw saw the Red Devils record their lowest possession percentage (35%) since Opta recordings began.

And in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Dalglish believes Mourinho will conduct similar tactics this Saturday, saying: "You would always expect Liverpool vs Manchester United to be a tight game. Last year, when United came to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho parked the bus. But it wasn't just the one bus, I think it was a couple of double deckers he put there.

The strange relationship between Liverpool and Manchester United | #LFChttps://t.co/L9LMJM5Q3O — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 12, 2017

"I think United will come and set up quite defensively, but at the same time they have fantastic frontmen in Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.





"I think Jose will try to make sure the pressure is on Liverpool, but the pressure is on everyone when it comes to a game like that."

However, Dalglish, who is set to have the old Centenary stand named after him, believes Liverpool have the firepower and the right manager to come away with a win.

"I think he's a perfect fit for the football club," he said. "I think he can relate brilliantly to the fans and the fans can relate to him. I think we're moving forwards and upwards since he's come in.

"It's going to be a difficult task to get higher than fourth but hopefully they can do it and I think they've got the best person in charge to do that."