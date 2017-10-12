Martin Keown 'Would Have Preferred' to Play Under Mourinho Over Klopp for One Key Reason

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has stated that he would have preferred to play under Jose Mourinho than Jurgen Klopp.

Fielding questions for his weekly Tackle Keown segment for the Daily Mail, Keown was asked directly about which manager he'd rather work with. The two go head to head as Liverpool face Man Utd at Anfield this weekend.

In response, Keown said: "What a tough question! I would love to have worked with both to see what makes them tick. It would probably be more enjoyable under Klopp. He seems to enjoy every moment of his players’ careers.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"But there is nothing more enjoyable than winning trophies, and Mourinho has won more than Klopp. So in terms of winning silverware it would have to be Jose!"

Keown also predicted that Mourinho and his Manchester United side would come out on top in Saturday's early kick off, adding: "I can see Manchester United winning this 1-0. These are two titanic teams with great histories but United have the momentum in this rivalry right now."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

United remain unbeaten so far this season and sit second in the Premier League table, behind only on goal difference. Liverpool sit seven points behind their rivals in seven place after a spluttering start to their season. Three draws and a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City see the Reds already chasing the top teams.





Liverpool will be United's first real test this season in their bid for the title, as Keown has said: "If United are going to be champions, this has to be the weekend they announce themselves as real contenders."