Newcastle Target Loan Move for Injury-Plagued Liverpool Outcast Danny Ings

Premier League side Newcastle United are set to make a move for long-term target Danny Ings when the transfer window re-opens this January.

The Liverpool forward made the move to Anfield from Burnley in 2015, but has tragically struggled with knee problems and has only made 12 appearances, scoring three goals, in that time.

Since his return to training earlier this season, Ings has only featured once for Jurgen Klopp this campaign, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester. The Shields Gazette have now reported that Newcastle are set to offer the 25-year-old a route back into first team action, with a January loan move.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

After struggling to make an impact on Merseyside following his injury woes, a loan move could allow Ings to improve his fitness while getting acclimatised to regular first team football once again.

However, speaking to the Times earlier this month Ings stated that he was keen to stay at Anfield and prove his worth.

"Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen, I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it's been hard to break in," he said. "People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption 'oh, he's the forgotten man'.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"But it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.

"When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from. It would grate on me for the rest of my career, and the rest of my life, if I had not done everything to give it my all. I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club."

Rumours have circulated that Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has asked for a list of five suitable players for every position to improve his squad, but is prioritising the signing of a left back, a number ten and a striker.