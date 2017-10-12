Pochettino Bemoans 'Unmatchable' Spending Power of Manchester Clubs in Transfer Market

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that his side and, the vast majority of Premier League teams, cannot compete with the two Manchester clubs when it comes to the transfer market.

In the summer transfer window, current league leaders Manchester City spent near enough £220m on a squad revamp which saw the arrivals of Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Ederson Moraes.

Manchester United on the other hand saw the additions of big names such as Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof lead to a total of £150m being spent in their summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Pochettino’s Tottenham spent roughly £90m on the new defensive pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier, with the majority of that total being funded by the £50m they made from the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City. This, along with a number of other departures, led to Spurs making a profit for their overall spending’s during the transfer window.

Spurs have made a huge investment into the construction of their new stadium, which is due for completion before the start of next season. However, this has meant that the club have to play all of their home matches at Wembley Stadium this season.

Pochettino, reported by FourFourTwo, has claimed that there is a clear difference in the way that clubs such as United and City are able to spend, in comparison to the rest of their Premier League counterparts.

"The difference these days between clubs in the Premier League is that there are clubs, like City and United, who sign who they want and when they want.

"Then there are big teams, like us, who sign when we can and who we can. It's the big difference today."

All three sides are in action this Saturday, with both Tottenham and City at home entertaining Bournemouth and Stoke respectively, whilst United will travel to Anfield in their lunchtime clash against Liverpool, which is set to be a mouth-watering encounter.