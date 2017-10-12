RB Leipzig Sporting Director Reveals How Close His Club Came to Signing Kylian Mbappe From Monaco

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Kylian Mbappe's star has risen to incredible heights following his stellar campaign with AS Monaco last season.

The young Frenchman played a huge role in winning Monaco the League 1 title and also helped them reach the semi-final in Champions League competition. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

His exploits have seen him join French giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he has formed a great partnership with Edinson Cavani and Neymar, following the Brazilian's move from Barcelona over the summer.

There were several clubs looking to sign Mbappe during the last transfer window, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid all keen. But, according to RB Leipzig sporting director Ralph Rangnick, the 18-year-old could have been playing his football in Germany.

"We almost signed Mbappe," Rangnick told German newspaper Bild

"The problem was back then we just separated from our coach Alexander Zorniger. It was shortly after the winter break 2015, so at that moment we didn’t know who our next manager would be and how everything would continue.

"Kylian’s father said to me that if I could say for sure that I would become the new manager, he would entrust his son to me immediately. But in February [2015] I could not give him that promise yet."

Since moving to PSG, Mbappe has been involved in six goals from his first six matches, scoring three and assisting three more. 

The French side are now favourites to conquer Europe this season, and it's very likely that they will, having shown their intent by humbling Bayern Munich in a 3-0 defeat in their last Champions League match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters