Report Claims Chelsea Line Up Replacement for Courtois as Spain Links Linger

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Premier League champions Chelsea are believed to have identified a potential replacement for Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The stopper, who spent a three-year spell on loan with Atletico Madrid after joining the Blues in 2011, has helped the Londoners win two league titles since claiming his place between the sticks as their man man.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Reports, though, have linked the Belgium international with a return to Spain, claiming that he has put himself on the market.

Real Madrid are thought to be keen on securing a deal for the player, while Atletico want him back. The Rojiblancos already have one of the best keepers in the world in Jan Oblak, but according to Don Balon (via Express), they would like to add another top shot stopper to their ranks to provide competition.

While such a situation would be ideal for a club, it's hardly great for players and keeping them happy would be immensely difficult.

If that's the case, though, per the report, the Blues will attempt to snatch Oblak from the Spanish side, as a replacement for Courtois should he leave.

Oblak is also a target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, but an offer would be entirely dependent on whether or not David de Gea joins Madrid.

As for Courtois, the Chelsea man's contract expires in 2019. And if the Blues fail to secure an extension by the end of the season, Atletico could look to take advantage.

