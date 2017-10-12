REVEALED: One Club is Dominating the Premier League When it Comes to Passing Stats

Pep Guardiola has drilled his Barcelona-inspired tiki-taka style into Manchester City more than ever this season, a fact that is reflected by the Premier League leaders' domination of the top passing statistics so far in 2017/18.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that the top three most prolific passers in the Premier League this season all play for Guardiola at City, while a fourth is the division's most accurate passer.

Only two players in the whole of the English top flight have successfully completed more than 500 passes at this stage of the campaign: Fernandinho (507) and Nicolas Otamendi (504). David Silva is preciously close to also hitting the 500 mark with 499 completed passes.

No other individual in the Premier League can boast more successful passes than the City trio, while each has an impressive completion rate of 89% or more from all their passing attempts.

Only Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka can get close to Fernandinho, Otamendi and Silva when it comes to passing, with the Swiss international successfully finding team-mates on 492 occasions. His 83% accuracy does detract a little, though.

Tottenham centre-backs Jan Vertongehn (481) and Toby Alderweireld (445) also feature in the Premier League's top 10 passers, as does Southampton metronome Oriol Romeu (473).

Nemanja Matic is the only Manchester United player featured in the top 10 after completing 433 passes in seven games, while there are no Chelsea or Liverpool players.

City defender John Stones rounds off the top 10 with 431 successful passes to his name. But what it remarkable about the £47m player is that he has only attempted 446, giving him an incredibly high passing accuracy of 97%.

Top 10 Premier League Passers 7 Games Into 2017/18 Season:

Player Passes Completed Pass Accuracy Fernandinho (Man City) 507 90% Nicolas Otamendi (Man City) 504 91% David Silva (Man City) 499 89% Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) 492 83% Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) 481 86% Oriol Romeu (Southampton) 473 85% Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) 454 92% Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) 445 87% Nemenja Matic (Man Utd) 433 87% John Stones (Man City) 431 97%





