Scottish FA Confirm Gordon Strachan Has Left His Post as National Team Manager

The Scottish FA have announced that Gordon Strachan has left his post as manager of the national team following their World Cup qualification failure.

Strachan, who had been in charge since 2013, was unsuccessful in guiding Scotland to last summer's Euros and next summer's World Cup in Russia, and has left his position 'by mutual consent' along with assistant Mark McGhee.

NEWS | Gordon Strachan and Mark McGhee to leave Scotland National Team: https://t.co/LRHVMJOUkP pic.twitter.com/MiLlagL4rs — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) October 12, 2017

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Gordon for his excellent service to the national team."

The killer blow for Strachan came on Sunday after they failed to beat Slovenia, drawing the match 2-2. He said of the decision: "I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career and that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation's face again."





"I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

"The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

"I would like to thank the Board, the backroom staff and everyone at the Scottish FA for the help and support they have given me as national coach. It has been a real privilege."





The former Southampton boss' contract was due to expire next month, and the FA will now carefully consider who to appoint next as they strive to reach the finals of a major tournament.