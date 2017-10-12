VIDEO: Liverpool Left Back Alberto Moreno Nets Casual Scorpion Kick in Training

Liverpool's Alberto Moreno is not only showing a resurgence in his defensive capabilities, but also in attack, if a training video which shows him scoring a spectacular scorpion kick is anything to go by.

The Spaniard left his teammates, coaches and fans stunned as he nestled the ball into the back of the net with an exceptional scorpion kick at Melwood on Wednesday as the Reds ramp up their preparations for Saturday's clash with fierce rivals Manchester United.

The video, shared by the Reds' official Twitter account, showed Moreno playing a one two with James Milner before making an unmarked dash into the box, and making an audacious attack on the ball which connected with the back of his ankle and sent the ball over his head and beyond a helpless Loris Karius.

The 25-year-old was visibly pleased with his effort as he gleefully ran back to his starting position with a big smile plastered across his face.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

His new found confidence has seemingly arisen from making nine starting appearances for Liverpool this season after returning from the brink of a summer exit following a campaign which resulted in just 18 appearances, as Milner claimed the left back position as his own.

The Liverpool faithful will no doubt be hoping for Moreno to show a similar level of skill at Anfield on Saturday as the Reds look to notch just their second win in their last eight attempts.