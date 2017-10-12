West Ham Ready to Offer Previously Out of Favour Forward New Deal After Upturn in Form

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

West Ham are prepared to offer striker Diafra Sakho a new deal if he continues his good recent form, according to the Daily Mail.

It was only two months ago that the Senegalese striker was trying to push through a deadline day move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, but three goals in three games for club and country have seen Sakho's value at the London Stadium rise dramatically.

One of those goals was a last gasp winner against Swansea before the international break, a game which saw Hammers fans walk out well before the final whistle due to a dull style of play from their side, meaning many missed the injury time winner.

However, it was a goal that eased the mounting pressure on Bilic and after being no more than a bit part player whom the Hammers were willing to let go at the end of the season when his contract expired, the club have now told him that if the goals continue to go in his contract may well be extended.

Sakho has tough competition ahead of him in the striker position with Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll ahead of him in the pecking order, but the Hammers have been impressed with his professionalism and are looking to give him more opportunities.

West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan certainly thinks highly of the Senegal striker, telling him he is too integral to the team's future to be sold, and that certainly seems to be the case with his recent rich vain of form as they aim to move away from the bottom three.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters