West Ham Ready to Offer Previously Out of Favour Forward New Deal After Upturn in Form

West Ham are prepared to offer striker Diafra Sakho a new deal if he continues his good recent form, according to the Daily Mail.

It was only two months ago that the Senegalese striker was trying to push through a deadline day move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, but three goals in three games for club and country have seen Sakho's value at the London Stadium rise dramatically.

Pablo Zabaleta on Diafra Sakho: “He can have a big impact for us because he’s a great player, but it is all about confidence." pic.twitter.com/DozucH5oWJ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 12, 2017

One of those goals was a last gasp winner against Swansea before the international break, a game which saw Hammers fans walk out well before the final whistle due to a dull style of play from their side, meaning many missed the injury time winner.

However, it was a goal that eased the mounting pressure on Bilic and after being no more than a bit part player whom the Hammers were willing to let go at the end of the season when his contract expired, the club have now told him that if the goals continue to go in his contract may well be extended.

Sakho has tough competition ahead of him in the striker position with Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll ahead of him in the pecking order, but the Hammers have been impressed with his professionalism and are looking to give him more opportunities.

West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan certainly thinks highly of the Senegal striker, telling him he is too integral to the team's future to be sold, and that certainly seems to be the case with his recent rich vain of form as they aim to move away from the bottom three.