Arsenal Will Have to Trigger £30m Release Clause if They Want PSV Winger Hirving Lozano

Arsenal will have to pay a premium if they want to prise rumoured target Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano away from PSV Eindhoven, it has been reported by ESPN.

The Gunners apparently scouted the Mexican international recently, with Lozano also heavily linked with Manchester United in the past as his representatives sought a high profile move to Europe.

He eventually joined PSV from Pachuca in June and has been making waves in Dutch football in the opening weeks of the 2017/18 Eredivisie season after six goals in as many games.

Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

ESPN notes that there has been talk of a £15m offer from the Gunners. Such a figure was apparently rejected out of hand, though, as it is actually less than PSV paid for Lozano only four months ago.

It would seems that if Arsenal are really serious about taking the 22-year-old they will have no choice but to meet the alleged buyout clause in his PSV contract. That would involve doubling their opening offer to around £30m.

PSV have no intention to sell for anything less as they are very happy with what Lozano has contributed so far. It has apparently even seen the 23-time Dutch champions head back to Mexico to look at bringing in one of his former Pachuca team-mates, midfielder Erick Gutierrez.

It may well be that Arsenal are in the market for a goalscoring winger like Lozano in January should Alexis Sanchez leave the club.

Arsene Wenger admitted this week that it was certainly 'possible' the Chilean could be sold, with gossip on Friday morning suggesting Manchester City believe they could prise him away from north London for as little as £20m as his contract winds down.