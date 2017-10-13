Atletico Defender Claims Lionel Messi Could 'Win League With a Mediocre Team' Ahead of Barca Clash

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Brazil and Argentina share one of the fiercest rivalries in international football, yet Brazilian left back Filipe Luis has nothing but praise for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi, even claiming that the Barcelona superstar could win the league with even a mediocre team.

The two players will face each other on Saturday evening as their clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona go head to head at the new Wanda Metropolitano.

The Atleti defender gushed about Messi to Spanish outlet El Mundo, insisting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is somewhat holding Barcelona together.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

"Messi is so good he could win the league with a mediocre team," Luis claimed.

"Barça stays at the top all these years because of him. Barca has the ability to create constant internal controversies. They seem to like it. But Messi is so good, soooo good - he sustains them no matter what happens around him.

"When Messi or Cristiano get 50 goals, people think that the defences are bad, but they are not - there is no other goal and we are the same defences. It is very difficult for us and very easy for them. It's another level."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Luis and Messi have become quite accustomed with each other as title contenders for their clubs and countries, battling it out as attacker vs defender when they meet.

The Atleti defender said: "I have played more than 30 games against him and I play the part of the butcher, but is that being totally sincere? 

"It is impossible to stop Messi one against one without fouls. If Messi faces me with the ball and I am alone, without grabbing or something strange, every 20 times I will only steal the ball once. I have to play with other weapons. 

"I know he does not like to play backwards, I have to be very high and I have to make it uncomfortable for him because if he feels comfortable, you're dead. 

"I think I do it quite well when I play although he always score goals."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters