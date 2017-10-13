Atletico Star Insists There's No Unrest With Antoine Griezmann Despite Man Utd Admissions

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Atletico Madrid and Brazil defender Filipe Luis doesn't believe that Antoine Griezmann's courtship session with Manchester United will cause much unrest in the dressing room.

The Frenchman was quite bold with his intentions during the summer, but changed his mind and signed a new deal with the Spanish side after their transfer ban was upheld.

United are still expected to make attempts next summer, as Atletico's ban will be lifted in January.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, Luis, speaking in an interview with El Mundo Futbol, reckons that everything will be fine as long as the forward keeps banging them in.

Luis said: "He is a guy who speaks very clearly and often players talk when they feel they are not being valued as they deserve, then they start to attract attention. 

"He will have had many offers from many teams and a player of his stature wants to live up to the greatest level of contract and valuation. And it's fair, because Griezmann is playing a big role here. In the end, no matter how much he has spoken of other clubs, he has always wanted to stay and here he is, happy and at ease. 

"And surely he can stay longer. Let's hope people understand it and get back to normal. Although he has already scored goals and with goals everything heals."

Switching focus to his fellow countryman Neymar, who secured a world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain before the start of the season, Luis insisted that the attacker is well worth his price tag, adding that football makes a lot more money than most people believe.

"Neymar is worth that money. It is his price," he declared.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"Whenever he is told that something is impossible, he goes and achieves it. He loves challenges. He has broken the market and that should add enormous pressure, but he does not feel it. 

"He's a guy who lives in his world and enjoys these things a lot. I know that amount sounds crazy, but it is good that money is paid by players because it shows that a player can generate that value. Football generates more money than people believe."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters