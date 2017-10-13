Atletico Star Insists There's No Unrest With Antoine Griezmann Despite Man Utd Admissions

Atletico Madrid and Brazil defender Filipe Luis doesn't believe that Antoine Griezmann's courtship session with Manchester United will cause much unrest in the dressing room.

The Frenchman was quite bold with his intentions during the summer, but changed his mind and signed a new deal with the Spanish side after their transfer ban was upheld.

United are still expected to make attempts next summer, as Atletico's ban will be lifted in January.

However, Luis, speaking in an interview with El Mundo Futbol, reckons that everything will be fine as long as the forward keeps banging them in.

Luis said: "He is a guy who speaks very clearly and often players talk when they feel they are not being valued as they deserve, then they start to attract attention.

"He will have had many offers from many teams and a player of his stature wants to live up to the greatest level of contract and valuation. And it's fair, because Griezmann is playing a big role here. In the end, no matter how much he has spoken of other clubs, he has always wanted to stay and here he is, happy and at ease.

"And surely he can stay longer. Let's hope people understand it and get back to normal. Although he has already scored goals and with goals everything heals."

Switching focus to his fellow countryman Neymar, who secured a world-record £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain before the start of the season, Luis insisted that the attacker is well worth his price tag, adding that football makes a lot more money than most people believe.

"Neymar is worth that money. It is his price," he declared.

"Whenever he is told that something is impossible, he goes and achieves it. He loves challenges. He has broken the market and that should add enormous pressure, but he does not feel it.

"He's a guy who lives in his world and enjoys these things a lot. I know that amount sounds crazy, but it is good that money is paid by players because it shows that a player can generate that value. Football generates more money than people believe."