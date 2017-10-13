Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Following a turbulent few weeks in Bavaria that has seen disappointing results overshadowed by the recent sacking of Carlo Ancelotti as manager, Bayern Munich couldn't have asked for a better match to return to domestic action with than a home tie against SC Freiburg.

New(ish) manager Jupp Heynckes will be kicking off his fourth spell in charge of the club in the same fixture that, at the end of last season, resulted in Bayern lifting the Bundesliga title.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash at this Allianz Arena:

Classic Encounter

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

For our classic encounter, we're going to look at the last time SC Freiburg visited the Allianz Arena.





It was a game that largely centred around the retiring Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso, however, some late drama saw Bayern flattered with the final scoreline.





Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso set Arjen Robben up just four minutes into the match and the Dutchman dispatched his chance. Jérôme Boateng was then forced off the pitch through injury in what turned out to be the last talking point of the first half.





Robben turned provider in the second half to assist Arturo Vidal, however, Freiburg quickly halved the deficit through Nils Peterson.





Franck Ribéry put the game to bed for the hosts in added time and with virtually the last touch of the game, Lahm's long-term replacement Joshua Kimmich nodded the ball into the back of the net to put the icing on the cake and crown Bayern the Bundesliga champions in style.

Key Battle





Robert Lewandowski vs Caglar Söyüncü

The prospect of trying to contain Robert Lewandowski is a daunting task for even the most experienced defender, however, it is up to 21-year-old Caglar Söyüncü to take on the Polish striker on Saturday.





A fully-fledged Turkish international, Söyüncü moved to Germany in 2016 for a fee of just over £2m, leaving Turkish side Altinordu.





Despite making 24 Bundesliga appearances last season, in which Söyüncü claimed one assist, the youngster didn't play against the eventual Bundesliga champions, missing their hosting of Bayern due to an adductor problem as well as being benched on the final day in Bavaria.





This season, Söyüncü has found himself deployed in a back three and a back four. However, he is still yet to partner fellow defensive prodigy Marc Oliver Kempf during this campaign.

Team News

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern are suffering in the heart of their midfield, with Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal a doubt due to a calf problem.





Franck Ribéry will also be absent from the Bayern Munich squad after suffering a nasty ligament injury that will keep him out until 2018. James Rodríguez, despite being injury free, might not make the cut under Heynckes either, with the sacking of Ancelotti understood to be upsetting the Colombian midfielder. Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Ulreich, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Thiago, Tolisso, Robben, Müller, Coman, Lewandowski.

SC Freiburg Predicted XI: Schwolow, Stenzel, Schuster, Leinhart, Söyüncü, Günter, Frantz, Hölfer, Niederlechner, Terrazzino, Haberer. Prediction

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Although Bayern should run out comfortable victors in this one, Sven Ulreich could be the chink in the Bavarian's armour that will see Freiburg return home with at least a point.





An awful mistake in their home match with VfL Wolfsburg, that saw Maxi Arnold score a free-kick from over 30-yards out, will still be fresh in the minds of the home fans and any Freiburg attack will cause tension in the stands.





That being said, Heynckes return should be enough to carry the hosts over the line and bring some much-needed confidence back into the squad.





Prediction: Bayern Munich: 3-1 SC Freiburg